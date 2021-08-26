Failure to penetrate Chippa riles Mngqithi
Hunt happy to get ‘huge’ point against champions Sundowns
Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi was disappointed in the goalless draw away to Chippa United in Tuesday’s DStv Premiership match.
Mngqithi was critical of his players as they produced a laboured display against the Chilli Boys, who were playing for a point at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.