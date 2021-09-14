Mokwena's ambition toxic

Since when has Rulani Mokwena been appointed the head coach at Mamelodi Sundowns? We are all surprised that of late he conducts pre- and post-match interviews, let alone press conferences or media interviews. A job previously assigned to Manqoba Mngqithi.

Here we talk of a man who accuses Mngqithi of being at fault for spearheading the ructions we see brewing in the Brazilian camp.

Is Mokwena harbouring ambitions of assuming the role of head coach at Chloorkop to an extent that he displays such an arrogant attitude towards his other two colleagues? This is the same man who failed to lead Orlando Pirates back to their former glory days when given a chance by Irvin Khoza. He was so toxic to the then head coach, Micho Sredejovic, that he eventually retired.

What did he achieve at Pirates? Zilch. Mngqithi's calmness is sometimes working against him, but his body language tells a lot. He usually cuts a forlorn figure on the bench while both Steve Komphela and Mokwena appear to be the choir masters.

It is time for club president Tlhopi Motsepe to intervene. Otherwise, the situation might get out of hand completely. We can see that Sundowns is gradually moving away from their superior football style Pitso Mosimane left them with. It's such that players use their own discretion because they have been together for too long that there is that element of telepathy among them.

But Mokwena's attitude sucks. Even this past weekend, just before the final whistle got blown, he was caught on camera heading to the dressing room while pointing fingers to the stands in his insolent style. Who he was at loggerheads with is still anyone's guess.

The SuperSport field reporter failed us in this instance when the post-match interview ended without asking Mokwena about the matter. Shame on you Mokwena.

Samuel Radebe, Heilbron, Free State