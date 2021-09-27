Misfiring Chiefs sink further as Gallants claim point

Kaizer Chiefs have put themselves under more pressure following a disappointing goalless draw with Marumo Gallants in the DStv Premiership match at Peter Mokaba Stadium yesterday.

Coach Stuart Baxter's team have now failed to win in three successive matches and have sunk to 13th in the standings with just one win in five matches.

Baxter made four changes from last week's embarrassing defeat to Royal AM, with goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi, Reeve Frosler, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Lebogang Manyama all starting, but that didn’t help.

Chiefs struggled to find a rhythm and looked flat with their confidence still low as they failed to create decent scoring chances in the opening half.

They had to wait before the hour mark to register their first shot on target by Khama Billiat from a free-kick.

Gallants grew in confidence and started to dictate terms and had chances to score, but failed to convert them.