Misfiring Chiefs sink further as Gallants claim point
Royal enjoy another goal fest to beat Galaxy
Kaizer Chiefs have put themselves under more pressure following a disappointing goalless draw with Marumo Gallants in the DStv Premiership match at Peter Mokaba Stadium yesterday.
Coach Stuart Baxter's team have now failed to win in three successive matches and have sunk to 13th in the standings with just one win in five matches.
Baxter made four changes from last week's embarrassing defeat to Royal AM, with goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi, Reeve Frosler, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Lebogang Manyama all starting, but that didn’t help.
Chiefs struggled to find a rhythm and looked flat with their confidence still low as they failed to create decent scoring chances in the opening half.
They had to wait before the hour mark to register their first shot on target by Khama Billiat from a free-kick.
Gallants grew in confidence and started to dictate terms and had chances to score, but failed to convert them.
While Chiefs looked likely to score, they were dealt a blow when they were reduced to 10 men, with Sfiso Hlanti shown a second yellow card 15 minutes from time for a foul on Katlego Otladisa.
From the resulting free-kick, Gallants nearly punished them, but Akpeyi did well to stop Thabo Mnyamane’s free header.
Gallants were also reduced to 10 men when Celimpilo Ngema was shown a straight red card kicking the ball against Billiat.
Meanwhile, Victor Letsoalo scored his fourth league goal in three matches as Royal stormed to a second successive Premiership win after they crushed TS Galaxy 4-2.
Three first half goals from Tshidiso Monamodi, Levy Mashiane and Letsoalo overwhelmed Galaxy and while the visitors scored twice in the second half, through Pogiso Sanoka and captain Mxolisi Macuphu.
Kabelo Mahlasela added another strike for Royal to complete the rout. It was Royal’s second successive match where they put four goals past their opponents after they beat Chiefs 4-1 last week.
Monamodi put Royal ahead as early as the fourth minute and the visitors’ problems were compounded three minutes later when Galaxy rightback Marks Munyai was shown a straight red. - additional reporting by Tiisetso Malepa
