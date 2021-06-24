There has been no change on new Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter’s work permit situation and he will continue to watch from the stands in the second leg of Amakhosi’s Caf Champions League semifinal against Wydad Casablanca on Saturday.

Chiefs’ communications manager Vina Maphosa confirmed on Thursday that Baxter’s work permit has still not been issued.

Even if it had‚ Amakhosi were likely to continue with the winning formula on their bench from the battling and heroic 1-0 first leg win in Casablanca on Saturday in the second leg at FNB Stadium.

Baxter and new head of technical and the academy Molefi Ntseki have continued to form a formidable and experienced brains trust in the build-up‚ and will watch from the stands as Chiefs seek history and glory on Saturday.

Young and hungry caretaker-coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard continue to take charge of the team on the field.

“There is no change‚” Maphosa said‚ confirming Baxter’s work permit has still not been granted.

Asked if Chiefs might have continued with the same technical staff situation regardless‚ Maphosa said: “They [Zwane and Sheppard] have their method – I’m sure that is known by them only.

“But the fact is that whatever and however they are dealing with it‚ it got us a lead from the first leg and hopefully the same will happen in the second leg.

“So we are happy. We are happy with how Arthur is leading the whole thing on the pitch and gelling well with the players.

“It’s working. His instructions look like they are reaching the players.”

Maphosa said the full extent of Chiefs’ injury and suspension situation will be revealed on Friday.

The Soweto giants‚ who had never reached the group stages in Africa’s premier continental club competition‚ have the advantage in the tie as they seek an historic place in the final.

Striker Samir Nurkovic’s 34th-minute strike against 2017 winners Wydad separated the teams at Stade Mohamed V in Casablanca.