Chiefs trio could miss Cosafa games if they reach CAF final

Even though Kaizer Chiefs players might not be available should they reach the CAF Champions League final, Bafana Bafana assistant coach Helman Mkhalele has named three of them in the Cosafa squad for the tournament in Gqeberha from July 7-18.

Bafana will play against Botswana, Eswatini and Lesotho in Group A.

They will report to camp on Sunday and depart for the Windy City on July 3.

Bafana head coach Hugo Broos and first assistant coach Cedomir Janevski will only arrive in the country in mid-July, so national under-17 coach Vela Khumalo will assist Mkhalele.

If Amakhosi defeat Morocco giants Wydad Casablanca in the semifinal of Africa's premium club competition, they will need more time with their players to prepare for the July 17 continental final against Al Ahly of Egypt or Esperance of Tunisia.

The selected Chiefs players are Bruce Bvuma, Siyabonga Ngezana and Happy Mashiane.

“We have included players from Chiefs knowing that they will play their second leg semis against Wydad and we wish them the best of luck. We know Chiefs might not release their players, as they will prepare for the final if they win. We will call on the players on standby to come and fill the gap if that is the case,” said Mkhalele yesterday.

He also included some of the under-23 players despite knowing that they will compete in an Olympic warm-up tournament in Asia next month.

“We communicated with coach David Notoane and agreed to take a few players from the under-23 team,” explained Mkhalele.

He said he is hoping that the Premier Soccer League teams will make the players available, as they are not compelled to release them as the tournament does not fall under the Fifa calendar.

Bafana squad

Goalkeepers: Bruce Bvuma (Chiefs), Sifiso Mlungwana (Arrows)

Defenders: Rushine de Reuck (Sundowns), Denwin Farmer (Baroka), Siyabonga Ngezana (Chiefs), Njabulo Ngcobo (Swallows), Keenan Phillips (SuperSport), Mashweu Mphahlele (Baroka), Sifiso Ngobeni (Celtic), Bongani Sam (Pirates)

Midfielders: Sphelele Mkhulise (Sundowns), Ethan Brooks (TS Galaxy), Siyethemba Sithebe (AmaZulu), Kgaogelo Sekgota (Swallows), Tiklas Thutlwa (Leopards), Happy Mashiane (Chiefs), Vincent Pule (Pirates), Goodman Mosele (Baroka)

Strikers: Tshegofatso Mabasa (Pirates), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Maritzburg).