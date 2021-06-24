Ellis relishes leading Banyana against the Dutch

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis is relishing the opportunity of playing against a high-profile opponent such as the Netherlands in their upcoming friendly game next week.

Banyana will play against the Dutch in Zwolle on July 3.

The match against the Dutch is ideal preparation for the Afcon qualifiers against Mozambique, and Ellis expects her team to be given an acid test.

The team reported for camp on Tuesday and Ellis was happy with their first training session.

“I am excited to finally have everyone in camp and we are looking forward to the match against the Dutch. The players are excited and we will see how things will go. Training went well yesterday and the players are looking sharp,” said Ellis.

All the players have reported for national team duty, except Scotland-based striker Ode Fulutudilu, who will meet the team when they arrive in Netherlands next week.

Ellis has been forced to make a change, bringing in Ntombifikile Ndlovu from Sunflower for the injured Kgaelebane Mohlakoana of Bloemfontein Celtic.

Captain Janine van Wyk and Fulutudilu, who recently won the league title in Scotland with Glasgow Rangers, are part of the travelling squad to Europe.

They will be joined by the duo from Spanish side SD Eibar's Thembi Kgatlana and Noko Matlou, who were part of the team that won friendly matches against Botswana and Zambia in April.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Andile Dlamini (Mamelodi Sundowns), Kaylin Swart (JVW FC), Regirl Ngobeni (University of Western Cape).

Defenders: Janine van Wyk (Glasgow City, Scotland), Tiisetso Makhubela (Tshwane University), Noko Matlou (SD Eibar, Spain), Bambanani Mbane (Mamelodi Sundowns) Karabo Dhlamini (University of Western Ohio, USA), Bongeka Gamede (Western Cape).

Midfielders: Ntombifikile Ndlovu (Sunflower, KZN), Ongeziwe Ndlangisani (Sunflower), Oratile Mokwena (Sundowns), Mamello Makhabane (JVW), Nomvula Kgoale (University of Pretoria), Robyn Moodaly (JVW), Noxolo Cesane (Western Cape), Gabriela Salgado (JVW).

Strikers: Thembi Kgatlana (SD Eibar), Jermaine Seoposenwe (Sporting Braga, Portugal), Lelona Daweti (Sundowns), Ode Fulutudilu (Glasgow City, Scotland), Sibulele Holweni (University of Western Cape).