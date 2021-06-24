Now Richards Bay ready to receive free points today

While the battle between Royal AM and the Premier Soccer League (PSL) continues to rage on, Richards Bay indicated yesterday they would travel to Chatsworth Stadium this afternoon for the third match of the controversial playoffs against the rebellious Royal.

It remains unclear if Royal will backtrack and participate in the playoffs today, after Tuesday’s dramatic walkout in the game against Chippa United at the Durban venue.

Richards Bay could be set to be awarded a walkover too should Royal not pitch again. The PSL has yet to comment on Tuesday’s embarrassing shenanigans, and attempts yesterday to get a response from the league were again fruitless.

Royal believe they, and not Sekhukhune United, should have been promoted to the DStv Premiership and have taken the matter to the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein. Their lawyers have advised them against playing in the playoffs, hence Tuesday’s turn of events.

Richards Bay chair Jomo Biyela said his team were already in Durban and would go through all the necessary pregame routines for today's match. They are treating the match as if it is going ahead.

“We are preparing. As we are speaking we are in Durban already,” Biyela told Sowetan yesterday.

“We will be on the field on time. We will prepare as normal and we are not even going to look at the things that don’t even concern us. We will honour the fixture. Whatever happens, it’s beyond us.”

With Chippa already on six points after the walkover on Tuesday and in a good position to retain their Premiership status, Biyela admitted his frustrations but said there was nothing they could do as this was beyond their control.

“There is nothing wrong Chippa did yesterday. They went to the stadium to play and found themselves not playing,” he said.

“It was their luck that they got a walkover and we will do exactly as they did. I’ve never seen something like this before, never.”

The matter now rests with the league’s disciplinary committee and a sanction could include the Shauwn Mkhize-owned team being heavily fined or even suspended from the league.