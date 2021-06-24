WATCH LIVE | Ace Magashule vs ANC in court over suspension
Suspended ANC general secretary Ace Magashule is expected to square off with his party in the Gauteng South High Court on Thursday.
Magashule took the ANC to court to force it to reverse his suspension.
In his court papers, he asked the court to hear the matter speedily as his office was to start preparing for local government elections later in the year.
