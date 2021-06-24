Use attacking approach against Wydad, Chiefs told

On the back of an ultra-defensive shift that proved enough for them to labour to a crucial 1-0 victory over Wydad Casablanca in the first leg of the CAF Champions League semifinals away last weekend, Kaizer Chiefs have been urged by their former defender Nhlanhla Kubeka to deploy an offensive approach in the return leg at FNB Stadium on Saturday (6pm).

Kubeka was there when Amakhosi clinched the 2001 African Cup Winners' Cup, which remains their only continental trophy. The tournament was amalgamated with the CAF Cup to form the Confederation Cup in 2004.

In Morocco, where Samir Nurkovic netted the valuable solitary goal, Chiefs sat back for almost the entire 90 minutes, relying on counter-attacks to hurt Wydad.

Kubeka, 42, wants this to change on Saturday. “It’s not easy to win away when you play against these North Africans, so Chiefs must be commended. Their defensive game-plan worked perfectly. However, this time around they need a different approach. I think it’s time to go all out and attack,’’ Kubeka told Sowetan yesterday.

“From the word go, Chiefs must attack, that can put Wydad under pressure. Defending the away goal could be dangerous. They must aim for two more goals and play without fear. When you defend at home, where will you attack? They must put pressure on them, that will make them panic.’’

The coach who guided Amakhosi to their 2001 continental success, Muhsin Ertugral, also weighed in on how Chiefs should treat the second leg at FNB Stadium. The Turk expects his former club to be offensive as well.

“The most difficult part is done, to score away means they will dictate the game and play more offensive. That always creates gaps for quick transition,’’ Ertugral told this newspaper from his home in Turkey.

'Most importantly, Chiefs will get their counter chance, if Chiefs can score the first goal, it’s over. They have the squad to be calm and focus for these elements.’’

Last week, Chiefs assistant coach Arthur Zwane confirmed attacker Lebogang Manyama will be available for selection on Saturday, having missed the trip to Casablanca through a knee injury.