Columnists

Restoration comes at a heavy cost

Water infrastructure vandals cut nose to spite face

By Hosia Sithole - 29 April 2021 - 08:35

As the pendulum of freedom continues to swing in favour of levelling the playing field, the democratic rights that many South Africans strove to achieve against all odds are now being reversed and cancelled out by counterproductive acts that lay waste to the country’s foremost infrastructure.

One after the other, the water infrastructure is targeted and damaged with the result that there is a heavy price to be paid for achieving equity and redistribution of water resources. As this continues unabated, the water security for the future and the country’s economic prosperity and development priorities hang in the balance...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gigaba’s Gupta gifts & reshuffle threats: Norma Mngoma spills state capture ...
400 arrests in four days: Cele slams maskless residents in CT informal ...
X