Restoration comes at a heavy cost

Water infrastructure vandals cut nose to spite face

As the pendulum of freedom continues to swing in favour of levelling the playing field, the democratic rights that many South Africans strove to achieve against all odds are now being reversed and cancelled out by counterproductive acts that lay waste to the country’s foremost infrastructure.



One after the other, the water infrastructure is targeted and damaged with the result that there is a heavy price to be paid for achieving equity and redistribution of water resources. As this continues unabated, the water security for the future and the country’s economic prosperity and development priorities hang in the balance...