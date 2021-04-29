Restoration comes at a heavy cost
Water infrastructure vandals cut nose to spite face
As the pendulum of freedom continues to swing in favour of levelling the playing field, the democratic rights that many South Africans strove to achieve against all odds are now being reversed and cancelled out by counterproductive acts that lay waste to the country’s foremost infrastructure.
One after the other, the water infrastructure is targeted and damaged with the result that there is a heavy price to be paid for achieving equity and redistribution of water resources. As this continues unabated, the water security for the future and the country’s economic prosperity and development priorities hang in the balance...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.