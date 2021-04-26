Tall order for Bucs to reach top two

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer admitted that Bucs have a mountain to climb in their pursuit for a top-two finish which will see them qualify for the CAF Champions League.

This after they dropped points in their 1-1 draw against Swallows in the DStv Premiership match at Dobsonville Stadium on Saturday.

“It was a good game for us. I think we deserved three points. But we won’t speak about it, the title or the Champions League spot. It’s still a long way, but we still need points for these targets,” Zinnbauer told the media after the game.

“It is a long way. But we will fight for it. Next we have an important game against Enyimba [in the CAF Confederation Cup on Wednesday].”

The German coach was satisfied with his side’s performance against Swallows and says they will take positives from that game to the Enyimba match. “I think the positives we are taking to the Enyimba match is that we played well against Swallows, but I would be happier if we had better results to take it to our next game.

“But the performance gives us hope going forward. We can play on Wednesday without fear (against Enyimba).”

Meanwhile, Swallows coach Brandon Truter said the draw felt like a defeat. Swallows scored first through Thulani Hlatshwayo’s own goal in the first half, before substitute Tshegofatso Mabasa equalised late in the second half.

“It feels like a loss. To be honest, I think we executed the ball better, and without a ball, we still played better, but [we had] a lapse of concentration, and they scored from there.

“But other than that, I think we played well. I don’t think they dominated us. That’s why I said this draw feels like a loss to us, but we will take a point at home.”

Fixtures

Tomorrow: Stellenbosch v Maritzburg, Danie Craven Stadium (3pm); Swallows v SuperSport, Dobsonville Stadium (5pm)

Wednesday: Tshakhuma v Celtic, Old Peter Mokaba Stadium (3pm); Chiefs v Chippa, FNB Stadium (3pm); Sundowns v Arrows, Loftus Versfeld Stadium (5pm); Cape Town City v AmaZulu, Cape Town Stadium (5pm); Baroka v Galaxy, Peter Mokaba Stadium (5pm)

Friday: Maritzburg v Swallows, Harry Gwala Stadium (5pm)

Saturday: Celtic v Chiefs, Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium (3pm); Galaxy v Cape Town City, Mbombela Stadium (3pm); Arrows v AmaZulu, Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium (3pm); Chippa v Stellenbosch; Sisa Dukashe Stadium (3pm); Tshakhuma v Leopards, Peter Mokaba Stadium (5pm); SuperSport v Baroka, Lucas Moripe Stadium (5pm)

Sunday: Pirates v Sundowns, Orlando (3pm)