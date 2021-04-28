Tembo under pressure as SuperSport, Swallows draw

Pressure is mounting on SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo following a run of poor results in the DStv Premiership.

Tembo has not won in nine matches with the club following a 1-1 draw with Swallows at Dobsonville Stadium yesterday and will need to turn it around soon.

Matsatsantsa a Pitori came to his match on eight winless run, with the last time they registered a victory being on February 13 when they beat Cape Town City 2-1 at home.

These results have put Tembo under a lot of pressure as they are sixth on the table with 37 points from 25 matches.

For Swallows, this is their 15th draw in the league this season in 24 matches, and they are draw specialists. But they continued with their impressive run at home as they remained unbeaten this season with most of the games ending in draws.

SuperSport started brighter of the two but failed to create any decent scoring opportunity and never troubled Swallows goalkeeper Virgil Vries.

But it was Swallows who scored the opening goal with their first attempt at goal at the stroke of halftime through Fawaaz Basadien, who headed a Lebohang Mokoena cross to make it 1-0.

It was a half that was dominated by SuperSport and will feel hard done to have conceded in such a manner. They were caught ball-watching when Basadien scored and went to the interval trailing.

Swallows opted to sit back in the second half to protect their lead and invited pressure from SuperSport, who threw everything at them as they continued to search for the equaliser.

They had chances to equalise earlier in the second half but failed to convert them.

Swallows have been guilty of throwing points away from winning positions, and one thing they are failing to do is to manage the game when they are leading. Yesterday, they did the same as they allowed SuperSport back into the game when Sipho Mbule equalised 13 minutes from time after he connected from Keenan Phillips cross.

They have dropped 19 points from winning position this season, and this should be a concern for coach Brandon Truter.

A victory would have seen Swallows move to fourth on the table with 41 points but failed to take that advantage.