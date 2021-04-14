More than 200 coaches apply for Bafana job

Under siege SA Football Association (Safa) technical committee chairperson Jack Maluleke has affirmed the new Bafana Bafana coach will be appointed before the end of this month, with the short-listing process expected to start today.

With the 2020 Fifa World Cup qualifiers starting in June, Safa head honchos are racing against time to find the man to replace Molefi Ntseki, who was fired on the back of failing to qualify for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), three weeks ago.

Speaking to Sowetan yesterday, Maluleke disclosed they’ve received more than 200 CVs, aiming to short-list it to six candidates at their technical committee meeting today.

“Tomorrow (today) we’re having a meeting where we will start to short-list coaches we think fit our vision. We have more than 200 CVs sent, but I think only six coaches are likely to be short-listed. We must have a coach before the end of this month; we’re committed to meet that deadline,’’ said Maluleke.

Last week, Sowetan, through their reliable insiders at Safa House, gathered that the association was only interested in foreign coaches such as Frenchman Hervé Renard, Portuguese Carlos Queiroz and Belgian Hugo Broos.

The technical committee chair didn’t deny nor agree that the aforementioned trainers top their wish list, admitting as much as they have a stack of resumes, the head-hunting notion was still an option.

“People want this job so badly. We will also entertain the idea of head hunting but I can’t reveal the names yet because we’ve not even short-listed,’’ said Maluleke.

Born 50 years ago in Bela-Bela, Limpopo, Maluleke has in recent months found himself at the receiving end of criticism for Safa’s rather questionable technical decisions, especially the hiring and sacking of inexperienced Ntseki.

Many feel Maluleke lacks technical capability to hold the technical committee chair role, given he’s not coached at a high level in the local game.

But Maluleke is baffled by the backlash: “I don’t know why people say I don’t understand football and technical issues. Back then I had a team in SAB regional league called Bela-Bela Sunrise. I was a player-coach there. I also trained as a coach as I hold Safa D Licence. I understand technical issues."