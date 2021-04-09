Safa to look for 'experienced coach' overseas

Local coaches like Gavin Hunt, Eric Tinkler and Benni McCarthy, whose names have been thrown in the hat for the vacant Bafana Bafana post, must forget about the post as SA Football Association (Safa) prefers an international trainer with proven track record in African football.

This is according to a source close to Safa’s operations. The informant even revealed the association aims to shortlist only three men in Frenchman Hervé Renard, Portuguese Carlos Queiroz and Belgian Hugo Broos.

“I can tell you the next Bafana coach won’t be a local man. The association wants one between Renard, Queiroz and Broos. The aim is to get someone who’ll hit the ground running, especially because the World Cup qualifiers are starting in the next eight weeks,’’ said the source yesterday.

Renard, who guided Zambia and Ivory Coast to Africa Cup of Nation (Afcon) glory in 2012 and 2015 respectively, is currently contracted to the Saudi Arabia national team. The mole believes he’s the most wanted man, despite the fact that he’s contracted to the Asian nation.

“Yes, Renard has a running contract in Saudi Arabia but that’s not a problem because he can resign if Safa gives him more that what he gets there. Football is about good offers,’’ said the source.

Previously, the local football governing body couldn’t afford Renard, ending up resorting to Stuart Baxter. In 2019 at the Afcon finals in Egypt, the Frenchman told SA media that “I am not cheap’’, signalising that Safa must be prepared to part with fortunes to have him on board.

Given the fact that Safa’s strategy to cut cost by hiring an inexperienced Molefi Ntseki backfired spectacularly as he was recently fired for failing to qualify for next year’s Afcon, the association may be ready to exercise their financial muscles this time around.

Safa spokesperson Dominic Chimhavi couldn’t reveal the names of the coaches they’re keen to look at, disclosing Wednesday’s technical committee meeting, aimed at scrutinising potential candidates to replace Ntseki, was postponed.

“It’s too early to speak about names. The technical committee meeting was postponed for some time next week. I am certain that then, they’ll put together the shortlist which will be forwarded to the national executive committee to deliberate before the appointment of the new coach,’’ Chimhavi said.