Safa meets on Wednesday to finalise Bafana coach shortlist

The process of finding the new Bafana Bafana coach will gather momentum when the SA Football Association (Safa) Technical Committee reconvenes on Wednesday to come up with a shortlist.

After their meeting, the technical committee is expected to have narrowed down the search to three names of coaches who will be in line to replace Molefi Ntseki who was fired after Bafana failed to qualify for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

“You are correct, the Technical Committee reconvenes on Wednesday to go ahead with the process of searching for the new Bafana Bafana coach,” said Safa spokesperson Dominic Chimhavi.

In their first meeting last week, the majority of the Technical Committee members were in favour of a process to officially engage Pitso Mosimane and convince him to return to Safa House.

But should Mosimane snub Safa and decide to stay on as coach of Egyptian giants Al Ahly in Cairo, the mother body will turn their attention to either controversial Frenchman Philippe Troussier or Portuguese coach Carlos Queiroz.

Insiders have told TimesLive that Troussier and Queiroz, who have coached Bafana in the past, have contacted Safa expressing their willingness to take over from Ntseki and take the team forward.

Another insider indicated that the Technical Committee may not come up with a list of shortlisted candidates on Wednesday, but could produce a coach who has not applied for the job.

When they have identified their candidate or candidates, the Technical Committee will meet the Safa National Executive Committee (NEC) later this week with their recommendations.

Safa are running against time to find an experienced coach who will have to hit the ground running because the 2022 Qatar Fifa World Cup qualifiers are starting in June.