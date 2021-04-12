The next Bafana Bafana coach will either be Frenchman Philippe Troussier or Portuguese coach Carlos Queiroz.

Highly placed insiders told TimesLIVE that Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane is still the favourite for the job but should he tell the South African Football Association [Safa] to go jump in a lake as many expect him to‚ Troussier and Queiroz will come into the equation".

The inside told Timeslive that the two coaches contacted Safa and they said they want the job.

"This is clear‚ they [Troussier and Queiroz] want the job and the players will respect them."

Safa are in a desperate race against time to find a coach after sacking Molefi Ntseki last month.

The new man will need to hit the ground running as the 2022 Qatar Fifa World Cup qualifiers start in June.

Insiders close to the developments have told TimesLIVE that the Technical Committee met for the first time last week and convincing Mosimane to return to Safa House was identified as the top priority.

The group of people tasked with finding a new Bafana coach will recommend to the Safa National Executive Committee that the plum job should be offered to the revered Al Ahly mentor Mosimane.

"Let us face it‚ we need someone who understands South African football and our players‚ and Troussier and Queiroz fit the bill.

"Pitso is the top prize‚ but I am not sure he will agree. If he doesn't‚ then we will intensify the talks with Troussier and Queiroz.

The members of the Safa Technical Committee are: chairman Jack Maluleka‚ his deputy Bhuda Mathate‚ Greg Mashilo‚ Sudesh Singh‚ Mzwandile Mnqamkani‚ Litheko Marago‚ Anna Nyaman‚ Mziwanele Wopa‚ Thozamile Lugayeni‚ David Molwantoa‚ Boebie Solomons‚ David Nyathi‚ Dr Thulani Ngwenya‚ Simphiwe Mkhangelwa and Thebe Sekoto.

During Mosimane's previously short stint as Bafana coach‚ the national team failed to qualify for the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon and Equatorial Guinea after team management misinterpreted rules.

After leaving the Bafana job under acrimonious circumstance in 2012‚ he joined Mamelodi Sundowns and proceeded to blaze a trail that has assured him a place in the continental history books.

Mosimane won several titles while at Chloorkop‚ including five league championships‚ the Caf Champions League and the Super Cup.

He joined Egyptian powerhouses Al Ahly last year and has continued to achieve several milestones in the north of the continent.