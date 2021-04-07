Kaizer Chiefs salvage late draw with Stellies

Kaizer Chiefs nearly paid a hefty price for not taking their chances as they were forced to come from behind twice to manage a 2-2 stalemate against Stellenbosch at FNB Stadium yesterday.

Stellies’ control paid off in the 72nd minute when Nathan Sinkala rose the highest to power home Junior Mendieta’s corner-kick. Five minutes later, Chiefs pulled one back via sub Leonardo Castro.

Stellies struck again, via Phathutshedzo Nange in the 80th minute. But five minutes later, just when Stellies thought they’d won, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo netted the equaliser.

After being sent off late in the first half of their penultimate CAF Champions League pool stages match at home to Wydad Casablanca last Saturday, Daniel Akpeyi started ahead of Itumeleng Khune, who’d taken his slot after being red-carded in the Wydad victory. Conversely there were no unexpected changes in the Stellies XI.