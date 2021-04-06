Bernard Parker is not desperate to resolve a new contract with Kaizer Chiefs‚ and his agency have resolved to not look at it “seriously until closer to the end of the season”‚ the player’s intermediary Mike Makaab has said.

Bafana Bafana 2010 World Cup star Parker‚ part of Makaab’s agency Prosport International’s extensive stable‚ is one of a group of at least seven players at Chiefs whose contracts end in June.

At 35‚ Parker’s negotiations to remain – should that be his wish – at the club he will have served for exactly a decade come June will not be a sure thing.

Many Chiefs fans have increasingly often made a scapegoat of the forward as goals have been harder to come by. Coaches though – including incumbent Gavin Hunt and his predecessor Ernst Middendorp – still highly value the player’s less noticeable‚ but still highly intelligent‚ contribution.

Makaab said Prosport are in no hurry to engage Chiefs at a serious level as the Premiership enters the final third of the 2020-21 season.

“We truly are not going to – and we’ve had a chat with Bernard on it – look at this seriously until closer to the end of the season‚” the agent said.

“We’re not desperate‚ he’s not desperate. And we’ll sit down and have a discussion with him as to how he sees his future as a player. And thereafter we’ll look at what our next step is.”

Makaab said it is sad that a servant of Chiefs‚ a notable performer in the team that won back-to-back doubles in 2012-13 and 2014-15‚ and a soldier as Amakhosi have struggled without silverware since – can come in for so much stick from supporters.

“I also think that Bernard plays a much bigger role aside from what he does on the pitch‚” the 1990s Orlando Pirates and AmaZulu coach said.

“He’s a great role model to the younger players‚ he’s a great personality in the change room‚ he’s got incredible experience.

“And as I said to somebody the other day‚ Bernard doesn’t want to be playing 90 minutes every week. But players have got to put their hand up and say‚ ‘I deserve to play ahead of him‚ and when I do get the chance I’m going to show you what I can produce’.

“And unfortunately very few players have done that. And I’m talking as a football coach‚ not as an agent.

“Bernard unfortunately has become the target of‚ not many‚ but a certain section of the club’s supporters‚ and that’s unfair. The same as Willard Katsande and Itumeleng Khune.

“If you want to start pointing fingers at three players who have brought you so much success‚ then I’m not sure you quite understand the culture of football and the culture of your club.”

Chiefs‚ 1-0 Premiership winners against Orlando Pirates before the Fifa international date‚ return with a 1-0 Caf Champions League Group C win against Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca at FNB Stadium at the weekend.