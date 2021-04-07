Brazilians now unbeaten in 19 games
Mamelodi Sundowns equal Kaizer Chiefs' record with TTM win
Mamelodi Sundowns matched Kaizer Chiefs record to have the longest ever start to a Premier Soccer League (PSL) without a defeat after they came from a goal down to beat Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila 3-1 at Peter Mokaba Stadium yesterday.
In 2014/15 season Chiefs, under coach Stuart Baxter, cruised to 19 games without defeat on their way to be crowned champions that season.
Sundowns have now equalled that record yesterday by remaining unbeaten after 19 matches. The victory yesterday also saw them extend their lead at the top of the log to 43 points, six ahead of second-placed Golden Arrows with two games in hand.
Downs started the brighter of the two yesterday, but it was the home side that opened the scoring as Thembisani Nevhulamba gave TTM a shock lead in the 18th minute.
Nevhulamba guided a header into the top corner after connecting with Thabo Mnyamane’s free-kick.
Searching for the equaliser, Downs maintained the pressure on the hosts by creating decent chances, and TTM finally succumbed to that as they conceded at the stroke of half-time.
Rivaldo Coetzee opened his account for the season with a free header at the near post after connecting from Gaston Sirino's corner to make sure they go into the interval with the match in the balance.
Downs upped the tempo in the second half as they looked to take a lead, as TTM opted to sit back and wait to catch the visitors on the counter.
The strategy backfired as Sundowns took control of the game's tempo and it was just a matter of time before they netted the second via Sphelele Mkhulise in the 68th.
Pint-sized Mkhulise also used his head to score from a cross delivered by Lyle Lakay before substitute Sibusiso Vilakazi made it 3-1 from close range late in the second half after he combined with Peter Shalulile to seal all the three points.
After a promising start under new owner Abram Sello when they went three games unbeaten, TTM have now registered three defeats in a row.
Now being second from the bottom, above another Limpopo side Black Leopards, the situation should be worrisome for Sello following the huge investment he made on the club.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.