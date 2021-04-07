Mamelodi Sundowns equal Kaizer Chiefs' record with TTM win

Mamelodi Sundowns matched Kaizer Chiefs record to have the longest ever start to a Premier Soccer League (PSL) without a defeat after they came from a goal down to beat Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila 3-1 at Peter Mokaba Stadium yesterday.

In 2014/15 season Chiefs, under coach Stuart Baxter, cruised to 19 games without defeat on their way to be crowned champions that season.

Sundowns have now equalled that record yesterday by remaining unbeaten after 19 matches. The victory yesterday also saw them extend their lead at the top of the log to 43 points, six ahead of second-placed Golden Arrows with two games in hand.

Downs started the brighter of the two yesterday, but it was the home side that opened the scoring as Thembisani Nevhulamba gave TTM a shock lead in the 18th minute.

Nevhulamba guided a header into the top corner after connecting with Thabo Mnyamane’s free-kick.

Searching for the equaliser, Downs maintained the pressure on the hosts by creating decent chances, and TTM finally succumbed to that as they conceded at the stroke of half-time.