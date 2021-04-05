Chiefs coach Hunt sees glimpses of the old Khune returning after 'he fell out of love with the game'

Itumeleng Khune fell out of love with the game, his Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt said of his Bafana Bafana goalkeeper who so recently experienced heartbreaking personal tragedy with the death of his sister in a fire.

Khune (33) was given leave before the past Fifa international date after the death of sister Mapula Khune, 27, on March 4. He made a return to play off the bench when Daniel Akpeyi was red-carded in the 40th minute of Chiefs’ brave nine-man 1-0 Caf Champions League win against Wydad Casablanca at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Khune’s much-documented struggles with fitness, injuries and form for the past three years have seen a keeper for whom removal from the national and Chiefs No 1 keeper’s positions seemed unthinkable, earn significantly less game time at his club.

Finally, on the back of Khune’s personal tragedy last month, Hunt became the first Chiefs coach to express what many had believed – that the ex-Bafana gloveman had seemingly lost interest in the game in recent years.

Hunt was asked if – given Akpeyi will be suspended in Chiefs’ final Champions League Group C game in Conakry, Guinea, on Saturday – Khune will start in Amakhosi’s DStv Premiership match-up against Stellenbosch FC at FNB Stadium on Tuesday.

Chiefs’ coach said he would have to think about that; then, appearing visibly affected by the tragedy that has befallen his goalkeeper, gave an unusually frank assessment of what he felt has afflicted Khune’s career, and revealed he has had conversations with the keeper about it.