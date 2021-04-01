Stop playing with a false nine, Zinnbauer told

Erstwhile Orlando Pirates star Joseph Makhanya has asked the club’s coach Josef Zinnbauer to do away with playing Deon Hotto as a false striker.

Pirates face Al Ahli Benghazi in their third CAF Confederation Cup fixture at Benina Martyrs Stadium in Libya on Sunday (9pm SA time).

The Buccaneers are top of Group A with four points, one behind second-placed Nigerian side Enyimba, who are level on points with Benghazi but boast a better goal difference. Algerian giants ES Sétif are shockingly bottom with one point.

In most of their previous games, Pirates deployed Hotto, a natural winger, as their striker. This trend started when leading marksmen Tshegofatso Mabasa and Zakhele Lepasa got injured in December, with Gabadinho Mhango having also struggled for fitness.

Hotto spearheaded Bucs’ attack, while Mabasa and Mhango had to settle for spots on the bench, in their last game, a 1-0 defeat to rivals Kaizer Chiefs a fortnight ago. Makhanya wants Mabasa and Mhango to start against Benghazi on Sunday.