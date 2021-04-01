Chiefs fancy chances of making Champions League quarterfinals

“I am confident that we can beat them [Wydad]. We still have a big chance [of progressing to the knockout stages of the Champs League]. We just have to make sure that we win all our two remaining games,’’ Ngcobo said.

Frosler also sounded positive that they’ll advance to the Champions League last eight. The 23-year-old versatile full-back stressed the importance of focusing on the task at hand.

“First priority is to try and win on Saturday. Look, we still have two games left, the last game we play Horoya and if we do well there [in Guinea] we will qualify,’’ noted Frosler, who like Ngcobo, spent the recent Fifa break with the SA Under -23 team in a training camp in Durban, preparing for the upcoming Olympics.

Going into the Wydad game, Chiefs’ morale is still uplifted after claiming the bragging right by beating their Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates 1-0 in their previous outing before the international hiatus two weeks ago.

“We are happy that we got three points against Pirates... that will also boost our confidence and momentum going forward. We just have to keep the same spirit going forward,’’ said Ngcobo.