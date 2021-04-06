Siphelele Ntshangase’s agent‚ Jazzman Mahlakgane‚ says there is interest from clubs in signing the talented playmaker, who was released by Kaizer Chiefs last month.

Mahlakgane said while Ntshangase suffered a torrid period at Chiefs‚ clubs are aware of the player’s quality.

The player’s intermediary was at pains to play down reports that Ntshangase has suffered personal off-field lifestyle issues‚ and that this played a role in him being released from his contract at Chiefs two-thirds of the way through the 2020-21 season‚ despite having signed a year’s extension to his contract in late June 2020.

“I am talking to people. Siphelele is a good player — there’s no doubt about it,” said Mahlakgane.

“I am talking to people about him and that’s it‚” Mahlakgane said‚ reluctant to go into further detail on negotiations with potential clubs for the out-of-contract player.