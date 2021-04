Kamobele calls for positive attitude from teammates

“In terms of motivation, we’ve played two difficult games and we’ve won all of them. In the previous matches, we were not winning, so it is a morale booster for the team and the players.

“We are just looking forward to the next game.”

Stellenbosch have lost two and won two of their previous five matches while drawing the other, and the 27-year-old is aware that they will need to be at their best if they are to get something out of tonight's game.

In the reverse fixture the sides played to a goalless draw at Danie Craven Stadium.

“It is going to be a different ball game but we will do our homework, and it is not going to be an easy game,” Kambole said.

“We have to give it our all and make sure we collect maximum points. They are a great side, especially when they are playing Kaizer Chiefs. They are motivated and double their effort.

“It is up to us how we are going to adapt to their threats because it is not going to be easy. They will throw everything at us so we have to be ready, and I’m sure with the morale in the team, we are ready for them and we will make sure we win the game.”

A victory for Chiefs tonight would leave them level on 26 points with TS Galaxy, who are eighth on the log after their 2-1 defeat away to Bloemfontein Celtic on Sunday.