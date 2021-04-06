Chiefs striker says they can beat stubborn Stellies with right mindset
Kamobele calls for positive attitude from teammates
Kaizer Chiefs striker Lazarous Kambole has urged his side to show the same attitude and mentality they showed when they beat Orlando Pirates and Wydad Casablanca 1-0 in their previous outings when they host Stellenbosch FC at FNB Stadium tonight.
Chiefs’ morale is high after those back-to-back victories against Pirates in the DStv Premiership last month and Wydad in the CAF Champions League on Saturday.
As they prepare to host stubborn Stellies in the league, Kambole believes they can beat anyone should they show the right attitude.
“Looking at the calibre of the team, I think we can beat any team if we have the right mentality and right attitude. I am positive,” Kambole told the club's media department.
“The fact that we are playing at home against Stellenbosch, I’m sure we have a great chance of winning.
“In terms of motivation, we’ve played two difficult games and we’ve won all of them. In the previous matches, we were not winning, so it is a morale booster for the team and the players.
“We are just looking forward to the next game.”
Stellenbosch have lost two and won two of their previous five matches while drawing the other, and the 27-year-old is aware that they will need to be at their best if they are to get something out of tonight's game.
In the reverse fixture the sides played to a goalless draw at Danie Craven Stadium.
“It is going to be a different ball game but we will do our homework, and it is not going to be an easy game,” Kambole said.
“We have to give it our all and make sure we collect maximum points. They are a great side, especially when they are playing Kaizer Chiefs. They are motivated and double their effort.
“It is up to us how we are going to adapt to their threats because it is not going to be easy. They will throw everything at us so we have to be ready, and I’m sure with the morale in the team, we are ready for them and we will make sure we win the game.”
A victory for Chiefs tonight would leave them level on 26 points with TS Galaxy, who are eighth on the log after their 2-1 defeat away to Bloemfontein Celtic on Sunday.
