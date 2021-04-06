Kamobele calls for positive attitude from teammates

Kaizer Chiefs striker Lazarous Kambole has urged his side to show the same attitude and mentality they showed when they beat Orlando Pirates and Wydad Casablanca 1-0 in their previous outings when they host Stellenbosch FC at FNB Stadium tonight.

Chiefs’ morale is high after those back-to-back victories against Pirates in the DStv Premiership last month and Wydad in the CAF Champions League on Saturday.

As they prepare to host stubborn Stellies in the league, Kambole believes they can beat anyone should they show the right attitude.

“Looking at the calibre of the team, I think we can beat any team if we have the right mentality and right attitude. I am positive,” Kambole told the club's media department.

“The fact that we are playing at home against Stellenbosch, I’m sure we have a great chance of winning.