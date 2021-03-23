Ex-Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Farouk Khan says his former employers have lost their culture and philosophy and this is one of the reasons behind the once mighty Amakhosi's decline.

Khan‚ who won two league titles as assistant to the late Ted Dumitru in 2004 and 2005‚ also played a crucial role in promoting the likes of Jabu Mahlangu‚ Gerald Sibeko‚ Junior Khanye and Thabiso Malatsi.

“They must identify their playing style‚ philosophy and game model‚ it basically means they must identify their culture‚” said Khan.

“Chiefs had a culture which made them the Phefeni Glamour Boys and they have to search and go back to their roots. They must search for the type of players that will make sure that culture return.

"They must ensure that they reinvent players like Patrick “Ace” Ntsoelengoe‚ Doctor Khumalo‚ Thabo Mooki‚ Nelson “Teenage” Dladla‚ Jabu (Pule) Mahlangu‚ Nhlanhla Kubheka‚ the list is endless.”