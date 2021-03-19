Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt does not believe that the club having many players whose contracts end in June has played a role in his team’s battling form‚ but did seem to send out a not-so-veiled challenged to them that they are “in a shop window”.

Chiefs continue to flounder in 11th place as they aim to avoid a fourth defeat this season against third-placed Orlando Pirates in Sunday’s DStv Premiership Soweto derby at FNB Stadium.

As the death end of the season looms‚ and transfer ban-affected Amakhosi need to rally to avoid equalling their two worst finishes of ninth place‚ the question of many players whose contracts are up for renewal‚ or who might be cut‚ has arisen.

Hunt and Chiefs seem sure to pursue some notable signings in key positions in 2021-22‚ and also to wield the axe.

Chiefs have eight players‚ according to the football statistics website Transfermarkt‚ whose contracts conclude in June 2021. They are Bruce Bvuma‚ Erick Mathoho‚ Willard Katsande‚ Lebogang Manyama‚ Ramahlwe Mphahlele‚ Khama Billiat and Bernard Parker.