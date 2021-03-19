Hunt tells his players to play for new deals

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the future of some of the Kaizer Chiefs players, coach Gavin Hunt urged them to maintain their professionalism until the end of the season.

Amakhosi are going into the Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates at the FNB Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm), but the talk of yesterday’s virtual press conference centred on the future of the players whose deals expire in June.

“Professional players must play football. If you are a professional player you play in the shop window. You must play, train every day like someone is watching you. And if you do that, the football gods will take care of you. That is how I work. Every day is a trial. You need to be better than the day before and things will take care of themselves. I certainly do not want the players cheating the game because you would get caught out,” said Hunt.

When asked if he was happy with the overall effort of the players whose contracts are ending, Hunt said he was happy with their contribution.

“I have not seen anyone cutting corners. I cannot fault anyone as long as they are working hard and putting effort, that is the most important thing,” explained Hunt.

Hunt, who has lost all three matches against Pirates, conceding seven goals and scoring just once, feels those defeats will not have a psychological effect on his side.

“It is irrelevant what happened in the past. We will try to put [out] the best team available and fight for a result.”

Chiefs will be without Khama Billiat, Itumeleng Khune, Lebogang Manyama and Leonardo Castro due to injury, suspension and personal problems.