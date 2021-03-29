Young Bakang to live his dream at famed academy

Young Bakang Mendle is living his dream following his inclusion in the Safa-Transnet School of Excellence.

Mendle hails from Boikhutso in Lichtenburg in the North West, a poverty-stricken township with socioeconomic challenges.

But the 12-year-old has now left Ditsobotla Primary to be enrolled at the famed football academy, east of Johannesburg.

His achievement comes as a result of the three-year partnership between the Ditsobotla Local Football Association (Dilfa) and construction materials supplier AfriSam, a venture that has been bearing fruit.

“I’m very happy to be here [School of Excellence] and grateful for the opportunity,” said Bakang.

“I will grab the opportunity with both hands and make sure I progress both on the field and in the classroom.”

Bakang, a product of the Local Football Association (LFA) junior leagues, was accepted at the Elandsfontein-based football institution after a rigorous selection process, which included both practical and theoretical aptitude tests.

He has been offered a five-year scholarship by the school, which has produced stars such as Steven Pienaar, Gabriel Mofokeng, Bernard Parker, Dillon Sheppard and Daine Klate, to name a few.