“My reason for moving to Ajax was coach Roger de Sa‚ who I worked with at the SA Under-23s‚” Mokoena told TimesLIVE.

“I was just settling in when coach Roger resigned. Stanley Menzo‚ the head of development‚ came in and was told to play the players from the academy.

“I went and played for the MDC [reserve team]. When the senior team was facing relegation the older players stepped in and I got a few games. Once that was done we were back on the sidelines‚ and I felt it was time to move.

“I struggled to get a team back in Joburg. I trained with Highlands Park. Agent-wise nothing was happening‚ and I decided to go on my own.

“[Ex-Kaizer Chiefs defender] Mokete Tsotetsi was coach of a team in the NFD‚ Maccabi‚ and they had Collins Mbesuma and Thapelo Tshilo. I swallowed my pride and said‚ ‘I love football‚ I want to play football‚ so if I have to play in this division so be it’.”

Swallows FC bought Maccabi in August 2019‚ and a year later a team that had plunged from their PSL relegation in 2015 as far as the fourth-tier would be promoted back to the top-flight.

“Coach Truter came in and I said‚ ‘Look‚ I might retire’. He said‚ ‘No‚ I’ve seen you in these few sessions‚ I feel you’ve got a lot of years in you. So come with me on this journey and let’s do this’.

“That’s when I started having something to play for. As a player you play for something – to win the league‚ be player of the season or top goal-scorer. Mine was to try and get promotion for the club. I knew that would be history‚ and it pushed me to give everything.”

Mokoena said after he had hit 30 and become viewed as having nothing to offer in the PSL‚ he came close to calling it a day.

“I felt like I was not appreciated. Having friendships with overseas-based players‚ it’s different how players are treated there‚” he said.

“I fail to understand the mentality in SA whereby a player who is at his peak‚ 29 and 30‚ is not given that platform to share their experience on the field.