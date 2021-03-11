Forgotten Ngoma working hard on his match sharpness

Cape Town City midfielder Aubrey Ngoma says he will be patient as he works to regain his best form with the club.

Ngoma, who rejoined the Citizens from Mamelodi Sundowns on loan, has played two matches this season, both from the substitutes' bench after recovering from a hamstring injury.

He scored in his second appearance as City defeated Stellenbosch 2-1 at the weekend.

“I just felt I had to break the ice so I can settle and start contributing to the team. It is just unfortunate to score and not get the results,” Ngoma told Sowetan yesterday.

“But I am happy to have opened my account for the season, and I am looking forward to adding more goals and assists and helping the team finish in a high position on the log.

“It feels good to be back on the field. It is every player's happy place and I am grateful to Cape Town City for the opportunity to take me back and also for the chairman [John Comitis] and the coach [Jan Olde Riekerink] being patient with me.

“I need to be patient with myself. I haven’t played a lot of football in a very long time and to get back to full fitness will take some time, but I have a very supportive technical team and teammates helping me all the time, so it’s still going to take a lot of games until I am back to full fitness.”

The 31-year-old former Orlando Pirates, University of Pretoria and Mpumalanga Black Aces left winger is aware that he will need to work even harder to cement a place in the talented City squad, but says he is up for the challenge.

“Fortunately we have a good squad with talented and hardworking players. So I can’t be an exception thinking a place is a guarantee for me in the team. I have to work as hard,” Ngoma said.

“I didn’t play the first half of the season, and the team was in a good position. So it shows nothing is guaranteed for any player. We all have to work to be in the starting line-up.

“My plan has always been to help the club achieve its goals and I will continue working hard to achieve that. Cape Town City deserves to be in the top four every season because of the professionalism from the chairman down to our kit manager.

“So we have the responsibility as players to make sure the club finishes in a respectable position on the log.”