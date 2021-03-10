Players are responsible for Chiefs' slump, says Mashiane

Kaizer Chiefs utility left-winger Happy Mashiane has indicated that as players, they take full responsibility for the club’s slump this season, vowing they’re also the ones who’ll salvage the dire situation.

On the back of a convincing 2-0 home win over Angolan side Petro de Luanda in the CAF Champions League last Saturday, Mashiane has spoken with a lot of confidence ahead of their league encounter versus relegation-threatened Maritzburg United at Harry Gwala Stadium today (6pm).

“What we always say as players is that we’re the ones that put ourselves in this situation, so we have to fight very hard to take ourselves out of the very position we've put ourselves in,’’ Mashiane said.

“So, we need to work extra hard to climb up the log. It’s not a good thing that a big team like Kaizer Chiefs are 10th on the log. But we will take it one game at a time, starting by the Maritzburg game.’’

Chiefs and Maritzburg have already met twice this season. Amakhosi eliminated the Team of Choice from the MTN8 by coming from behind to beat them 2-1 in the quarterfinals in October, while the KZN Midlands outfit avenged via outshining the Glamour Boys 2-0 in the first round of the league in January.

The pain of losing to Maritzburg on their home turf in the league’s first round looks to be still lingering on Mashiane’s mind. The 23-year-old fledging star expects the Team of Choice to be a tough nut to crack yet again.

“We know that in the league they [Maritzburg] won at our home here at FNB Stadium‚ so it won’t be easy because you know that at Harry Gwala Stadium most teams don’t get out with maximum points,’’ Mashiane noted.

“Maritzburg don’t concede that much [in fact they’ve concede 23 from 17 league games]. They have a good team, they can play and most of the time if they play they dominate in terms of keeping the ball. They have speedy players, so it won’t be easy to take them on just like that.’’

The lad from Tembisa, on the East Rand, added he’d not celebrate if it happens that he nets against Maritzburg, saying that’d be to honour the KZN side’s coach Ernst Middendorp, who gave him his senior debut at Chiefs in January 2019.

“I have to respect‚ so if maybe I do score I won’t celebrate because he [Middendorp] is one of the coaches who gave me the platform,’’ Mashiane said.