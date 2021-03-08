Middendorp encouraged by Maritzburg United's change of fortune

After collecting four points in their last two matches, Maritzburg United coach Ernst Middendorp feels his side is improving and on the right track to survive relegation.

The Team-of-Choice beat Black Leopards 1-0 last week before drawing 1-1 withBloemfontein Celtic at Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium on Saturday.

Thabiso Kutumela gave Maritzburg the lead just before the interval but Menzi Ndwandwe equalised in the second half to make sure they shared the points.

Despite being in the relegation zone with 13 points from 17 matches, the German was pleased with the result against Phunya Sele Sele.

“Definitely, for us the point is a huge value. We put in a good fight over the 90 minutes. Not a football game you would like to see again and again but at the moment it is all about picking up points,” Middendorp told the club media department after the game.