“The five draws – yes‚ we are looking at that‚” the coach said.

“We’re one of the defensively sound teams in the league. But scoring and finishing has become a bit of a sticking point for us‚ and we are working on it.

“And at this moment‚ yes‚ the mindset maybe has to change. Maybe with all this talking about this unbeaten run‚ the thinking is about not losing a game – and that shouldn’t be our first point of reference. Our first point of reference should be winning games.

“But that is what we set up for – even the Cape Town City game [a 1-1 draw on Sunday]‚ we scored first and had chances to take all three points but finishing let us down again.

“So we are a team going out to win. And it’s the opponents who are setting up to stop us doing that. And if you put the draws into perspective‚ they’re away to City‚ away to Pirates‚ away to SuperSport and away to Sundowns.

“So it’s a bit of an unfair comparison. It’s clubs who season-in and season-out are competing for the title‚ and we are amongst them still‚ and it’s all away games.”

Truter said pitting his wits against the top coaches in the country in his first PSL season has been a growing experience.

“I think in the GladAfrica‚ where people do a lot of analysis on teams‚ I started to think this way. I think about how the coaches think. You can read into situations that there are some coaches who do not change.

“In the GladAfrica‚ facing those coaches week-in and week-out you could see their patterns‚ you see their thinking and you could expect and see what they are going to do next.

“This season I’m learning and seeing new things and trends. And the test with the different coaches week-in and week-out and how they are thinking is of a high standard. Any coach in this league has to be tactically superior.