Brilliant season gives Sundowns hope for champions league title

Mamelodi Sundowns are on course to match their own record of finishing the CAF Champions League group stages without tasting defeat and probably going all the way to clinch their second title.

Following their historic 2-1 victory over TP Mazembe in Lubumbashi on Saturday, the Brazilians have defeated all the three teams in Group B with other victories against Al Hilal and CR Belouizdad seeing them with nine points and one foot in the knockout stage.

What is impressing is that they beat both Mazembe and Al Hilal away, and looking at their current form, it would be difficult to stop them in the group stages.

Last season Downs became the first SA side to finish the Champions League group stages without a defeat and they are on course to match that.

Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi was pleased with the famous victory away after achieving that playing with ten men following Ricardo Nascimento’s red card in the second half.

“Fortunately, this season we had this situation before where we were losing 1-0 away from home [against Black Leopards] in the league and we played with 10 men,” Mngqithi told the media after the game.

“We ended up winning the match 2-1 because we always prepare for such eventualities. We know in a game of football, more especially in the CAF Champions League, you can get a red card out of nothing.”