'We should not fear Pirates'

Having just joined from Chippa United earlier this week, Maritzburg United defender Ryan Rae has, in the face of poor form, encouraged his new teammates to eradicate fear in their play.

Rae, who's famous for his inch-perfect long throw-ins, is optimistic that Maritzburg will find solace in the Nedbank Cup last 16, where they come up against an indifferent Orlando Pirates at Harry Gwala Stadium tomorrow (5pm).

"Pirates... very tough team, very good players they have there, but I don't think we should be afraid. We should go to the game and compete; we have great players as well. We must do away with fear. We have a lot of experienced players, coupled with youth as well, so the energy is there," said Rae.

"Anything can happen. We must just challenge. We must work as a team. Hopefully the Nedbank Cup will give us that momentum to also do the business in the league. We have to fight with each and every game. Cups are different to the league. This Pirates game can be a good destruction of our bad league run."

Going into this match against the Buccaneers, the Team of Choice are at risk of being relegated as they sit bottom of the log, having amassed just nine points from 15 DStv Premiership fixtures they've been involved in up to this stage.

"Watching the team, I have seen that they have been playing well but unlucky here and there. I am positive we will pull through in the league as well," said the former Highlands Park defender.

Rae is also excited to work with coach Ernst Middendorp. The new Team of Choice recruit says before joining the KZN club, he heard only good for things about the German mentor.

"I am 100% excited to work with coach Middendorp. All the players who've worked with him are telling me that he's a good coach, very demanding, strict on his ways but also very enjoyable in his training sessions. I only heard good things about him," said Rae.