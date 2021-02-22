Will Papic take over as Leopards head coach?
Matsimela calls for consistency after derby win
The recent performance by Baroka has left coach Thoka Matsimela impressed and he wants them to show the same spirit as they look to cement their place in the top eight.
After their 2-1 victory over Black Leopards in the DStv Premiership match at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday, Matsimela said this is the performance he expects to see in every game...
