Soccer

Will Papic take over as Leopards head coach?

Matsimela calls for consistency after derby win

22 February 2021 - 09:42
Neville Khoza Journalist

The recent performance by Baroka has left coach Thoka Matsimela impressed and he wants them to show the same spirit as they look to cement their place in the top eight.

After their 2-1 victory over Black Leopards in the DStv Premiership match at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday, Matsimela said this is the performance he expects to see in every game...

