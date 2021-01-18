Soccer

Baroka coach worried about his job

Birds fly over struggling Baroka

By Charles Baloyi - 18 January 2021 - 09:19
Brandon Truter, coach of Swallows.
Brandon Truter, coach of Swallows.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

It was a tale of two opposites when Baroka and Swallows played against each other for the first time in a competitive Premiership match.

The walls are closing in on Baroka coach Thoka Matsimela, while the fairytale continues for Swallows coach Brandon Truter in the DStv Premiership.

Matsimela could lose his job, while Truter is enjoying his Premiership debut season. On-form Swallows forward Ruzaigh Gamildien converted a penalty midway through the second half to help the Birds collect maximum points and extend their unbeaten run to 11 games. The Soweto giants are in second place with 25 points.

Bakgaga play against Stellenbosch in their next league game at Danie Craven Stadium on Wednesday (5pm). The Birds welcome Chippa United to Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto on the same day.

Matsimela told Sowetan that his fate lies in the hands of the club chairman Khurishi Mphahlele. “My future is in the hands of the chairman. Football is about results,” said a worried Matsimela.“I have to turn things around or face the consequences. I take responsibility for what is happening at the club.”

Truter was all smiles and is looking forward to the next game against the Chilli Boys. “It was a dominant performance and I am happy to take the three points. I am looking forward to the next game,” said a jubilant Truter.

He added that he would work on the club's finishing in training. “We could have scored an avalanche of goals. Finishing is something that we will work on in training,” he said.

