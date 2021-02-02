Leaky defence worries CT City coach Riekerink

There is no doubt that Cape Town City are among the DStv Premiership title contenders, but their leaky defence is starting to be a cause for concern.

Coach Jan Riekerink's charges have scored 26 goals and conceded 21 goals in 14 matches. They were heading for a win when Bradley Ralani opened the scoring 50 minutes into the second half against Baroka at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane at the weekend.

But an own goal by Terrence Mashego 13 minutes from time cancelled out Ralani's strike. "The draw feels like a loss. It's two points dropped for us," said a disappointed Riekerink. "We dominated the first half and created a lot of chances. We could have ended the game as a contest before their equalising goal. We played against a defensive opposition but did not do enough to clinch the three points," said the 57-year-old Dutchman.

"Unfortunately, we conceded an own goal. We should have won the game. I cannot fault the boys for the efforts. They played well but luck was not on their side," he said.

Riekerink agreed that games of this nature should be dealt with and collect the three points. "You look at games like this and realise that you wasted an opportunity to pick up the three points. But the boys will learn from this," he added.

He said he would also work on their leaky defence and also sharpen up in the attack. The Citizens will shift their focus to the Nedbank Cup last 32 against Bloemfontein Celtic at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday (5pm).

Meanwhile, Baroka coach Thoka Matsimela admitted they were still some way off from meeting their goals for this season. Bakgaga want a top-eight finish but have blown hot and cold in the first round.

"I am targeting 40 points, and if we can finish the season with 40 points, we will finish in the top 8. But we have to work on our weaknesses in defence and improve our home record. We were played off the park against Cape Town City and were lucky to get a draw," admitted Thoka.