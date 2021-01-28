Matsimela happy to have Kobola as his assistant

Baroka mentor Thoka Matsimela is happy to have Vincent Kobola as his assistant, believing the retired right-back’s arrival will improve Bakgaga.

Kobola joined Baroka two weeks ago. His last job was with Maritzburg United whom he left last October. Already Matsimela is buoyed by Kobola’s presence, hoping the 36-year-old will impart the knowledge he gained from the coaches he’s worked with before.

“Kobola played in the PSL for 12 years. He’s been an assistant to good coaches like Benni McCarthy and Eric Tinkler. So he learnt a lot from those coaches, for me to bring him here I saw that he can give us something that can help us grow as a team,’’ said Matsimela.

“I am learning from him and he’s learning from me as well. He’s a young blood, still energetic and there’s a good understanding between him and I. He’s very active in everything we do at the club.’’

On Tuesday, Baroka let triumph slip through their fingers when they scored an own-goal to draw 1-1 at Kaizer Chiefs. Highly-rated midfielder Goodman Mosele netted into his own net in the 76th minute, cancelling out Thami Masiya’s 53rd minute strike.

Surrendering their lead at FNB Stadium meant Baroka have now won just one of their last eight league outings with five losses and two draws.

“We’re not happy as a team…eight games one win isn’t good. But we will keep on going. We have the last game of the first round at home to Cape Town City on Saturday; we must make sure that we get three points,’’ noted the Baroka coach.

Matsimela also reiterated the club won’t crucify Mosele for his costly own goal against Chiefs. The 21-year-old midfield anchor has been one of Baroka’s most instrumental figures in the last two seasons.

“That own goal doesn’t mean the boy [Mosele] is a bad player. Goodman is a son of the soil. He’s working very hard for the team. We grew him from the MDC [reserves league].''