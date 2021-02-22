Planner of Pule hit must pay

On Friday the harrowing details of Tshegofatso Pule’s last moments emerged when her killer was sentenced to 20 years in jail.



Muzikayise Malephane confessed and pleaded guilty to the murder of Pule who was eight months pregnant. She had been found murdered and hanging from a tree in Durban Deep, Roodepoort, in June last year. Malephane claimed he was hired by Pule’s boyfriend and the father of her child and promised R70,000 for the hit...