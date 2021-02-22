Planner of Pule hit must pay
On Friday the harrowing details of Tshegofatso Pule’s last moments emerged when her killer was sentenced to 20 years in jail.
Muzikayise Malephane confessed and pleaded guilty to the murder of Pule who was eight months pregnant. She had been found murdered and hanging from a tree in Durban Deep, Roodepoort, in June last year. Malephane claimed he was hired by Pule’s boyfriend and the father of her child and promised R70,000 for the hit...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.