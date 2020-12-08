Walter Sisulu Square manager blames shoddy security by JMPD

Manaka's Soweto dance studio vandalised

Seasoned dancer and choreographer Nomsa Manaka is shattered after her professional dance studio in Walter Sisulu Square in Kliptown, Soweto, was vandalised twice within seven days.



Manaka said the first break-in took place last weekend and was discovered last week Monday. Electricity connections had been damaged and the studio was flooded with water. The second break-in happened at the weekend and the studio was again flooded after taps were left open...