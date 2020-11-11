Mosele hoists his hometown's flag high in PSL

Being the only professional footballer from the small township of Khuma in Stilfontein, North West, has turned reigning Premier Soccer League (PSL) Young Player of the Season Goodman Mosele of Baroka a beacon of hope for his community.

Mosele joined Baroka aged just 16 after excelling in trials in 2016. The gifted central midfielder was promoted to the senior team the following year. Mosele’s meteoric rise has since elevated him to his community's paradigm of aspiration.

“In my kasi [township] I am the only one who plays football professionally. A lot of people draw motivation from my life, seeing that anything is possible in life. Everyone in my community is happy to see me at Baroka,’’ an ebullient Mosele told Sowetan.

In all fairness, he's not supposed to be the lone ranger for top level football in Khuma; this is the home town of one of the biggest names in international football in SA, the late Phil Masinga. "Chipa" was buried there in January 2019.

Mosele's potential was recognised by his former amateur team's owner who later brought him to Baroka.