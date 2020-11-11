Three bosses at Sundowns perfect fit for Madisha

While there are suggestions that working with three coaches (Manqoba Mngqithi, Rulani Mokwena and Steve Komphela) may confuse Mamelodi Sundowns players, defender Motjeka Madisha reckons the system has been working perfectly for the club.

After Pitso Mosimane left for Al Ahly, Sundowns moved swiftly to appoint his replacement with Mngqithi, Mokwena and Komphela as coaches, and many thought this is a recipe for disaster.

Komphela, an experienced campaigner, now a senior coach at Sundowns, is reporting to Mngqithi and Mokwena, but Madisha insists the players are benefiting from having the trio.

“Steve Komphela is one of the great coaches. We are happy that he is part of the Mamelodi Sundowns family,” Madisha said.

“He is more open to anything. Whenever you have a problem, you can go to him and whenever you need to improve on certain things you can go to him. He can add value to your football career. He does that, so I will say three coaches are more like what coach Pitso was to us.”