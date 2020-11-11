We're not confused by three voices – defender
Three bosses at Sundowns perfect fit for Madisha
While there are suggestions that working with three coaches (Manqoba Mngqithi, Rulani Mokwena and Steve Komphela) may confuse Mamelodi Sundowns players, defender Motjeka Madisha reckons the system has been working perfectly for the club.
After Pitso Mosimane left for Al Ahly, Sundowns moved swiftly to appoint his replacement with Mngqithi, Mokwena and Komphela as coaches, and many thought this is a recipe for disaster.
Komphela, an experienced campaigner, now a senior coach at Sundowns, is reporting to Mngqithi and Mokwena, but Madisha insists the players are benefiting from having the trio.
“Steve Komphela is one of the great coaches. We are happy that he is part of the Mamelodi Sundowns family,” Madisha said.
“He is more open to anything. Whenever you have a problem, you can go to him and whenever you need to improve on certain things you can go to him. He can add value to your football career. He does that, so I will say three coaches are more like what coach Pitso was to us.”
Asked if they are not confused as players by listening to three voices, Madisha said these three coaches who are giving out instructions are well-equipped.
“It is not confusing, we understand what they want from us, and we’ve been working well with them.”
The 25-year-old, however, believes he will grow as a player under the trio just like he did when Mosimane was around at Sundowns.
“Pitso helped me to be a better player today. When I started, he would call me and tell me where I need to improve,” Madisha said.
“So just because he is not here, it doesn’t mean we don’t communicate. He still helps me even now while he is away. It was a bit emotional when he left. I didn’t believe it, but as a coach, he needs to take his career to the next level, and I’m happy for him that he went to Egypt to do what he has been doing with us.”
Madisha, meanwhile, is looking forward to help Bafana Bafana collect all six points in back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sao Tome and Principe in Durban on Friday (9pm) and in Port Elizabeth on Monday (3pm).
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.