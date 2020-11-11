South Africa

Friends say Zim socialite loved flashy lifestyle

Ginimbi to be buried with stack of dollars

11 November 2020 - 08:19

Self-proclaimed blesser Serge Cabonge says the death of Zimbabwean socialite and multimillionaire Genius Kadungure is the biggest loss to the Joburg north social scene.

Kadungure, better known as Ginimbi, the flamboyant king of a life of glamour who set the Joburg and Pretoria social scenes alive, died early on Sunday in a crash in Harare, Zimbabwe. The businessman who hosted "all-white" parties that were the equivalent to P. Diddy's was driving his R5m Rolls-Royce Wraith when he collided head-on with three other vehicles.  ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Bushiris’ bail bid succeeds: Evangelical couple released on R200,000 each in ...
Ayabukwa mourned as police say suspect was killed by community members
X