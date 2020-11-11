Friends say Zim socialite loved flashy lifestyle

Ginimbi to be buried with stack of dollars

Self-proclaimed blesser Serge Cabonge says the death of Zimbabwean socialite and multimillionaire Genius Kadungure is the biggest loss to the Joburg north social scene.



Kadungure, better known as Ginimbi, the flamboyant king of a life of glamour who set the Joburg and Pretoria social scenes alive, died early on Sunday in a crash in Harare, Zimbabwe. The businessman who hosted "all-white" parties that were the equivalent to P. Diddy's was driving his R5m Rolls-Royce Wraith when he collided head-on with three other vehicles. ..