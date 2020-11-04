Limpopo side sets sights on league title
Baroka's log table summit 'no fluke'
It is still early days in the DStv Premiership, but Baroka are already dreaming of becoming the 2020-21 league champions.
Assistant coach Matsemela Thoka said they were not on top of the log table by mistake and intend to stay there for as long as they can. As weird as it may sound, Thoka says they would become the first PSL team from Limpopo to win the championship.
The Limpopo side have collected six out of six points to lead the way at the summit, becoming the only team to boast a 100% record in the league.
They host Golden Arrows at the Peter Mokaba Stadium tonight (7.30pm).
“People say we must take photos of ourselves on top of the log because we won’t be here for long. But I laugh at them. We are geared up to run the marathon and can go the distance. Our mandate is to win the league title. We will take pictures of the log after 30 games,” said Thoka.
After five games, Polokwane City were on top of the log but got relegated at the end of last season. But Thoka said they would not suffer a similar fate and would be more careful.
“I told my players in training that Arrows scored three and conceded one goal against SuperSport. They matched our results against Leopards and are capable of beating us at home. There will be no margin for error as we are going for the three points,” said a confident Thoka.
Baroka will pin their hopes of scoring goals on rejuvenated striker Richard Mbulu. The Malawian international is the PSL top goalscorer with three goals. Last season the striker failed to find the back of the net, but he got his league campaign off to a dream start.
“People criticised us and said we must release him. But he is on another level this season. I told him to go for double figures this season."
