Baroka's log table summit 'no fluke'

“People say we must take photos of ourselves on top of the log because we won’t be here for long. But I laugh at them. We are geared up to run the marathon and can go the distance. Our mandate is to win the league title. We will take pictures of the log after 30 games,” said Thoka.

After five games, Polokwane City were on top of the log but got relegated at the end of last season. But Thoka said they would not suffer a similar fate and would be more careful.

“I told my players in training that Arrows scored three and conceded one goal against SuperSport. They matched our results against Leopards and are capable of beating us at home. There will be no margin for error as we are going for the three points,” said a confident Thoka.

Baroka will pin their hopes of scoring goals on rejuvenated striker Richard Mbulu. The Malawian international is the PSL top goalscorer with three goals. Last season the striker failed to find the back of the net, but he got his league campaign off to a dream start.

“People criticised us and said we must release him. But he is on another level this season. I told him to go for double figures this season."