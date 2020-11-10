Baroka refuse to say if they have sacked Kerr

Suspended Baroka coach Dylan Kerr will have to wait a few more days to know his fate with the club.

Kerr, who faced charges of insubordination and bringing the club into disrepute, appeared before the clubs’ disciplinary hearing yesterday.

The 54-year-old insinuated that some people within the club were interfering with his job, and this didn’t go down well with the club, which placed him on a full pay suspension last month.

Sources have now revealed that Kerr is likely to be fired before the end of the week. Bakgaga CEO Richard Mashabane said the verdict would only be out within seven days after the disciplinary hearing.

“We are done with him. We are just waiting for the verdict from the chairperson who was handling the hearing,” Mashabane told Sowetan yesterday.

“The chairman [Khurishi Mphahlele] was not part of the hearing. He was not even charged by the chairman. The verdict will be out seven days from now. We can’t reveal the name of the person who was handling the case. It [the verdict] could be before because he said within seven days, so any time from now.”