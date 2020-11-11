Blow for Chiefs as Frosler is out for eight weeks

It looks like Kaizer Chiefs’ woes are worsening by the day.

Amakhosi, who are faced with a number of crises such as the two transfer ban, were dealt another blow yesterday when it emerged that influential fullback Reeve Frosler will be out for eight weeks.

An MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) scan determined the severity of Frosler’s injury, according to Chiefs’ sketchy communiqué on their website, after the right-back limped off in agony in their defeat to Orlando Pirates on Sunday.

“Frosler was seen hobbling off the field and substituted in the 29th minute of the MTN8 Cup semifinal match against arch rivals Orlando Pirates on Sunday, November 8,” Chiefs said on their website.

“Frosler was subsequently withdrawn from the Bafana Bafana squad due to play in the Cameroon Afcon qualifiers this weekend. Following the medical examination, the fullback-cum-midfielder underwent MRI, which confirmed he will be sidelined for eight weeks.”

Frosler had been one of a few consistent performers amid the club’s patchy recent form. Losing a player of his quality will put more strain on an already thin and dispirited Chiefs squad.