But talisman Nurkovic set to return to action
Blow for Chiefs as Frosler is out for eight weeks
It looks like Kaizer Chiefs’ woes are worsening by the day.
Amakhosi, who are faced with a number of crises such as the two transfer ban, were dealt another blow yesterday when it emerged that influential fullback Reeve Frosler will be out for eight weeks.
An MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) scan determined the severity of Frosler’s injury, according to Chiefs’ sketchy communiqué on their website, after the right-back limped off in agony in their defeat to Orlando Pirates on Sunday.
“Frosler was seen hobbling off the field and substituted in the 29th minute of the MTN8 Cup semifinal match against arch rivals Orlando Pirates on Sunday, November 8,” Chiefs said on their website.
“Frosler was subsequently withdrawn from the Bafana Bafana squad due to play in the Cameroon Afcon qualifiers this weekend. Following the medical examination, the fullback-cum-midfielder underwent MRI, which confirmed he will be sidelined for eight weeks.”
Frosler had been one of a few consistent performers amid the club’s patchy recent form. Losing a player of his quality will put more strain on an already thin and dispirited Chiefs squad.
In Frosler’s absence coach Gavin Hunt will have no choice but to play either of the underperforming Ramahlwe Mphahlele or error-prone Kgotso Moleko. The two right-backs have struggled to knuckle down whenever given a chance, forcing Hunt to always look to Frosler, who played for him at Bidvest Wits two seasons ago.
Chiefs also shared news that the Amakhosi faithful would love to hear, that talisman Samir Nurkovic, who has missed all the club’s games so far this season through injury, was making progress. The striker, the top scorer for Amakhosi in their failed bid to win the title last season, is expected to be back in action in two weeks.
“Nurkovic is reported [to be] progressing well and the medical team are anticipating his return to the training fields in two weeks’ time. The striker is recovering from surgery that has seen him missing the start of this season,” said the club on their website.
Meanwhile, budding striker Keletso Sifama has recovered from an ankle injury, having missed the past two matches.
Chiefs will have to stretch their thin squad across three competitions this season. They have to face Cameroon side PWD Bamenda in the preliminary stage of the CAF Champions League at the end of the month.
