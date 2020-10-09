Mosiathlaga sets sights on top flight

Following Ajax Cape Town's failure to gain promotion to the DStv Premiership in the recently concluded season, striker Abednigo Mosiathlaga is ready to leave the team to play top-flight football.

After playing a pivotal role in Stellenbosch gaining automatic promotion last term, where he managed five goals and four assists, the 25-year-old was let go by the club.

But he never let the disappointment of not going to the Premiership dampen his career. He joined Ajax and went on to have an impressive season with them in the GladAfrica Championship.

He finished as a top goalscorer with 18 goals, though it was not enough to see them win promotion.

Now he wants to take his game to another level and showcase his talent in the Premiership.

“I feel like the way I have played, I do have what it takes to give a try in the Premiership," Mosiathlaga told Sowetan.

“Everyone who is playing well and doing well in the GladAfrica Championship has ambitions to go to the Premiership. It is something which I want. But for now, I am still under contract with Ajax.

“I won't do anything than to honour my contract. If I get the opportunity to sign elsewhere, then I will be happy. But for now, I still have a contract with Ajax.

"While he is hoping to get an offer from any Premiership club, the lad from Mahikeng in North West remains hopeful that something will come up this time.

“No one has come to me to say we are interested in you. I saw reports on papers and social media, people telling me that, but I have never had any formal talks with anyone,” Mosiathlaga said.

"I’m hopeful that something will come up and I will get a chance to play in the Premiership. Personally, for me, it was the best season we just had and, I’m only proud of what I did.

“On a personal level, I'm disappointed that it was not enough to earn us a promotion spot to the Premiership.”

Mosiathlaga, who is the School of Excellence graduate, added that his priority was to win the league with the team, and he is disappointed that it never happened. “When I started the season, my target was to get to 10 goals, and once I got the momentum and the performance I had, I thought it was possible to get to 15.

“Unfortunately, due to the injury that I had during the bio-bubble, it was difficult to score more goals but winning the league was one of my goals. It just didn’t happen.”