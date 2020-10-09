Chigova ready to knuckle down at SuperSport

The fact that Ronwen Williams has made the no1 jersey at SuperSport United is not something which is bothering new goalkeeper George Chigova.

Chigova relishes the opportunity to compete with Williams as he feels that that will improve his game.

The 29-year-old was unveiled as a new SuperSport goalie yesterday after penning a three-year deal with the Tshwane side from relegated Polokwane City.

Williams, who was in goal when Bafana Bafana played Namibia last night in the international friendly at Royal Bafokeng Sports Palace, has been without competition at Matsatsantsa-a-Pitori for a while now.

In the previous two seasons, he has managed 12 and 13 clean sheets from 60 league appearances.

“It is never easy in football. It is the competition and challenge which you want, and I will be taking my career to the next level,” Chigova told Sowetan yesterday.

“Competing with someone like Ronwen Williams, he is SA no1, and I will learn a lot from him. I’m looking forward to the challenge. I’m sure I’m going to improve also as a player training with him every day. It will be good for me as well.

“I’m just looking forward to training everyday and looking to improve as a player.”

Chigova, who was unveiled alongside Iqraam Rayners, Mpho Mathebula, and Keanan Phillips, was a regular at Polokwane previously, and he is aware that to dethrone Williams his jersey it will take something special.

“I am taking a step forward in my career, competing with someone like that, it is a huge honour for me,” Chigova said.

“For the team to show interest, it shows that they saw something good in me. I have to work hard. You will never know when the opportunity will come for you to play, and I will wait for my opportunity.”

The Zimbabwean international hopes things will be better on his return to the club he left for Polokwane five years ago.

“I am grateful to be back here. It's time to work hard and prepare for the new challenge going forward.

“The first time they showed interest in me was in January, so we spoke with my agent, and we took it from there. At that time, I still had a contract remaining with Polokwane and to help them survive. Unfortunately, it never happened the way I wanted. But sometimes, football doesn't go the way you want."

Meanwhile, Bloemfontein Celtic unveiled four signings yesterday as well – Menzi Ndwandwe, Gerhard Phafoli, Mokone Mereko and Robert Smith.