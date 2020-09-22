Ajax relegated, Chiefs can't sign new players

Some of the admin errors that cost PSL clubs

Following Mamelodi Sundowns’ blunder of including suspended Tebogo Langerman in the match-day squad that beat Bloemfontein Celtic 1-0 in the Nedbank Cup final almost two weeks ago, Sihle Ndebele reflects on some of the prominent administration oversights that cost Premier Soccer League (PSL) clubs dearly in recent seasons



Ajax Cape Town relegated after three-match forfeiture..